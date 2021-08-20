"I think it's important to recognize other great wrestlers in the sport of MMA" - UFC lightweight Mark Madsen on the recent success of Islam Makhachev

Undefeated UFC lightweight and Greco-Roman wrestling Olympic silver medalist Mark Madsen has revealed just how impressed he has been with his fellow 155-pound fighter Islam Makhachev's recent performances in the UFC.

Makhachev is currently riding an eight-fight win streak, having utilized a wrestling/sambo heavy approach to dominate many of his opponents. It is this use of high-level wrestling that has caught the eye of 'The Olympian'.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Mark Madsen discussed his thoughts in regards to Islam Makhachev's wrestling prowess and its application to MMA. He stated that:

"I think it's important as a professional with a craft as mine, I think it's important to recognize other great wrestlers in the sport of MMA. Islam Makhachev is an amazing wrestler, amazing grappler. What he's accomplishing and what he's performing and the way he's dominating. It's something I like to see."

Mark Madsen on the wrestling prowess of Khabib Nurmagomedov and other Dagestani fighters

Mark Madsen continued on from his praise of Islam Makhachev by discussing the Dagestani's now retired teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'The Eagle' was one of the first fighters out of Dagestan to compete in the UFC. However, a huge influx of incredibly talented fighters from the small Russian region have since entered the sport of MMA, buoyed by the success of. Mark Madsen told Sportskeeda:

"I followed Khabib Nurmagomedov's career, I followed his accomplishments. I mean, amazing. And I'm not afraid, as a fellow wrestler, as an Olympian wrestler, I'm not afraid of recognizing the level of wrestling that Dagestanis bring into the sport of MMA. I think it's amazing and it's joyful to watch for a fighter with my background."

Mark Madsen is set to compete this weekend in the UFC Vegas 34 co-main event. He'll take on UFC veteran Clay 'The Carpenter' Guida. A win may well put 'The Olympian' within touching distance of a ranking, and potentially put him on course for a future fight with a top opponent like Makhachev.

Check out our full exclusive interview with Mark Madsen below:

