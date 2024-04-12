"I think Jamahal can take those shots" - Ex-UFC champion makes brave prediction for UFC 300 headliner, Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

At UFC 300, Jamahal Hill will take part in one of the most important bouts of his MMA career. He faces Alex Pereira, a highly credentialed striker from whom he will try to reclaim the light heavyweight title. Many are of the opinion that 'Poatan' will emerge victorious. Some though, are siding with Hill.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has said that, as powerful as Pereira is, Hill has the chin to take his shots. In a recent video on a TNT Sports' YouTube channel, he said:

"One round, two rounds, somebody's going to get knocked out and I don't care, I'll go out on a limb. Jamahal Hill is going to knock out Alex Pereira. That's what I think, cause he doesn't care. He's from the mean streets of Detroit. He's going to walk forward from the get-go, he's going to get right in his face. Jamahal Hill can take the shots."

Bisping's belief that Hill will be able to withstand Pereira's punching power stems from the Brazilian's past performance against another former champion in Jan Błachowicz. While 'Poatan' won the bout, he did so via split-decision, with Błachowicz wrestling him for a lot of the fight.

It is worth noting that prior to that bout, Daniel Cormier claimed that 'Poatan' was the one who had to be wary of Błachowicz's power, which Pereira disputed.

"When he fought Jan Błachowicz, he wasn't like, every time he touched him he put him to sleep. I think Jamahal Hill can take those shots. I think he's going to walk him down and he's got mega power in his hands."

Bisping's statements mirror Hill's own belief in his superiority over Pereira as a fighter, which he will have the chance to prove come fight night.

Jamahal Hill has only ever lost once

Despite how often he is underestimated, Jamahal Hill has been nearly perfect in his MMA career. He has only ever been beaten once, and by an unlikely foe at that. At UFC 263, 'Sweet Dreams' faced Paul Craig, and just under two minutes into round one, found himself trapped in an armbar.

Craig dislocated Hill's elbow, before battering him with a barrage of elbows and hammer-fists. As Hill, who was trapped in a triangle choke Craig had transitioned to, was unable to defend himself, the referee stepped in to wave the fight off and award Craig the TKO win.

