  • "I think you should just shut up and say yes" - Reinier de Ridder slams Paulo Costa for turning down main event fight opportunity over conditions

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 23, 2025 05:22 GMT
Reinier de Ridder (left) lashes out at Paulo Costa (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Reinier de Ridder felt disappointment after Anthony Hernandez was forced to pull out of their main event clash in Vancouver due to injury.

Brendan Allen stepped in on short notice, but the Dutch fighter admitted it was not the matchup he had hoped for. He praised Hernandez’s skill set and hype, stating that the fight would have been a bigger test and a more thrilling experience for fans.

De Ridder also revealed that Paulo Costa was offered the fight but rejected the opportunity unless it came at a catchweight and only for three rounds. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, de Ridder said:

"I didn’t really expect anybody to step up at all [after Fluffy pulled out]. Nobody really wanted to fight. Then we tried [Paulo] Costa, but Costa wanted it on his own terms, so that really didn’t happen as well. Costa wanted it to be catchweight and only three rounds."

He added:

"I think if you get a shot like that to fight for a main event, get another chance to come up in the rankings. I think you should just shut up and say yes, not put your own terms in there. F*** off, take the fight."
Check out Reinier de Ridder's comments below:

Gilbert Burns backs Reinier de Ridder to challenge Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns believes Reinier de Ridder possesses the skills to challenge UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev dominated Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319 with grappling and wrestling control over 21 minutes.

Burns believes de Ridder’s elite jiu-jitsu and physical advantages would favor him against Chimaev. Burns has trained with de Ridder at Kill Cliff FC and is confident in his teammate’s ability to win the fight.

Speaking in a recent episode of Buiten De Kooi MMA Podcast, Burns said:

"I think from the whole division, I think he's the one that has more chance. I was talking to Chimaev's coach, jiu-jitsu coach, we fought before, and I asked, 'Who do you think is the hardest fight?' I said I think it's RDR, and then he said me too. I have all of RDR's videos. I watched everything already. It's not an easy fight. He needs to beat one more guy."
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

