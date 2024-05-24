"I don't think any of them have my kind of power" - Denis Puric certain he's the heaviest hitter at flyweight

ONE Championship's best and brightest strikers are set to dazzle the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand at ONE 167 on June 7 where Muay Thai star Denis Puric will figure in a big-time bout.

Sharing the Circle with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing bout, Puric made a bold claim that everyone in their division will surely take note of.

In an interview with Bolasport.com, 'The Bosnian Menace' stated:

"These guys, or most of them here, I don't think any of them have my kind of power. I think I have, in this division, the most power. So I think that will come into play in this fight."

Check out the full interview with Denis Puric below:

Over his long career, Puric has certainly made many opponents feel his awesome power, with his second-round knockout of Vietnamese star Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat reminding everyone of his power.

Despite being 39 years old, the Team CSK product believes that he is destined for ONE Championship gold before he ultimately calls it a day on his glorious career.

Denis Puric believes Rodtang is yet to be pushed to his limits

'The Iron Man' has thrilled fans any time he steps into the Circle as they know that it will turn into an epic back-and-forth war.

However, Denis Puric thinks that Rodtang's wars were fought against competition that is not on his level as he said in a recent interview:

"I'm not saying all of the fighters he's fought were not good but a lot of them were not on the level that he is. But, it's okay, we're gonna see that on June 7. I'm excited to show what I have."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.