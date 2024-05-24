  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "I don't think any of them have my kind of power" - Denis Puric certain he's the heaviest hitter at flyweight

"I don't think any of them have my kind of power" - Denis Puric certain he's the heaviest hitter at flyweight

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified May 24, 2024 11:24 GMT
Denis Puric is looking for a definitive win against Rodtang at ONE 167. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Denis Puric is looking for a definitive win against Rodtang at ONE 167. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

ONE Championship's best and brightest strikers are set to dazzle the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand at ONE 167 on June 7 where Muay Thai star Denis Puric will figure in a big-time bout.

Sharing the Circle with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing bout, Puric made a bold claim that everyone in their division will surely take note of.

In an interview with Bolasport.com, 'The Bosnian Menace' stated:

"These guys, or most of them here, I don't think any of them have my kind of power. I think I have, in this division, the most power. So I think that will come into play in this fight."

Check out the full interview with Denis Puric below:

youtube-cover

Over his long career, Puric has certainly made many opponents feel his awesome power, with his second-round knockout of Vietnamese star Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat reminding everyone of his power.

Despite being 39 years old, the Team CSK product believes that he is destined for ONE Championship gold before he ultimately calls it a day on his glorious career.

Denis Puric believes Rodtang is yet to be pushed to his limits

'The Iron Man' has thrilled fans any time he steps into the Circle as they know that it will turn into an epic back-and-forth war.

However, Denis Puric thinks that Rodtang's wars were fought against competition that is not on his level as he said in a recent interview:

"I'm not saying all of the fighters he's fought were not good but a lot of them were not on the level that he is. But, it's okay, we're gonna see that on June 7. I'm excited to show what I have."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी