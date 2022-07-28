"I think of names not numbers" - Conor McGregor still a draw for Drew Dober despite back-to-back losses and ranking drop

UFC lightweight Drew Dober would love to fight Conor McGregor despite the recent lull in the Irishman's career graph. McGregor is currently on a two-fight skid and recently dropped four spots in the lightweight rankings to be placed at number 12.

Dober was asked if he considers himself worthy of being in the rankings, which features superstars like McGregor and Tony Ferguson, who haven't won in a while. The 33-year-old claims to be unbothered about the rankings as he is more concerned with names than numbers.

Dober still considers 'The Notorious' to be a big draw, irrespective of his spot on the 155 lbs. ladder. He further noted that several big draws like Bobby Green and Jim Miller are also unranked. The 33-year-old told Andrew Whitelaw in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I don't think about it that much. You know, I think of names, not numbers. And like, I would love to fight Conor McGregor and I want to do it because of who he is and not because he has a number in front of his name. And there's guys like Bobby Green or Jim Miller, who don't have a number if front of their name and that'd be such fantastic fights. And, man I think at one time I was worried about getting into those rankings but it doesn't matter who you fight, it's how you fight."

Watch Dober's interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Drew Dober rebounded from a two-fight skid with a first-round TKO win over Terrance McKinney in March. Dober is now scheduled to fight Rafael Alves at UFC 277 this weekend.

Conor McGregor's future remains uncertain amidst rumors of Floyd Mayweather rematch

Conor McGregor has been out of action for around a year, rehabbing a broken leg he suffered in his last octagon outing against Dustin Poirier. Coming off back-to-back losses against 'The Diamond', McGregor has gone 1-3 in his last four outings without a single win at lightweight.

Despite his recent record, 'The Notorious' has no dearth of opponents willing to welcome him back to the octagon. Uncrowned lightweight king Charles Oliveira and former title challenger Michael Chandler, among others, have issued callouts to the Irishman in the recent past. Meanwhile, McGregor himself has hinted at a move up to welterweight to challenge Kamaru Usman for the title.

Recent rumors of a boxing rematch against Floyd Mayweather have further added to the uncertainty surrounding McGregor's future. According a report by The Sun, a source close to Mayweather's camp recently revealed that a rematch against 'The Notorious' was close to being sealed. However, UFC president Dana White has dismissed the rumors as mere talk.

