"All bulls**t" - Dana White says no truth to talks of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2

Dana White has once again dismissed rumors of a rematch between Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. According to White, McGregor and Mayweather are merely trading barbs on social media like they usually do.

While he was unsure of the name, the UFC president slammed the tabloid that gave rise to rumors of a rematch between McGregor and Mayweather. White said during the Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) 47 post-event news conference:

"All bulls**t. Those guys are just talking on social media like they do. The Daily Mirror or whatever that tabloid is called is full of this s**t."

It was recently rumored that Mayweather and McGregor are talking about a potential rematch that could be worth a whopping $1 billion. The Irishman responded by posting a picture of his first fight with Mayweather with the caption: 'I accept'. White had dismissed the previous rumors, confirming that 'Notorious' would return to the UFC octagon.

The two met for the first time in 2017, generating the second-highest pay-per-view in fighting history with 4 million buys. 'Money' scored a tenth-round TKO win over McGregor, extending his perfect record to 50-0.

Latest rumors suggest Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 is close to being done

Rumors of a rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have flared up once again following a post from The Sun. A source close to The Sun reportedly claimed that the McGregor vs. Mayweather 2 deal is close to being sealed.

The source reported that the fight will take place at 155 lbs and will be the last bout for 'Money'. They further claimed that the fight wouldn't be an exhibition, and Mayweather's professional record will be at stake - a condition apparently laid down by McGregor. The source, who is reportedly close to Mayweather's camp, told The Sun:

"Connor will only take the fight providing Floyd is willing to put his professional record on the line - so the fight will not be an exhibition, it will be an official fight. It will be at 155lb. That's what we know so far. It will be the last time Floyd ever steps in the ring so it is not one to miss. The deal is very close to being done. Personal terms have been agreed on both parties. It will be one final show down. And yes records will be at stake."

