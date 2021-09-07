"I think it could be nerve damage" - Sean O'Malley reveals he is still suffering from an injury sustained at UFC 264

Despite winning in impressive fashion at UFC 264, Sean O'Malley sustained multiple injuries that are still bothering him two months after the fight.

O'Malley opened up the main card of UFC 264. He took on Kris Moutinho, who was stepping in on short notice. O'Malley completely outclassed the newcomer, breaking the bantamweight record for significant strikes landed in a three-round fight. However, landing so many strikes appears to have taken a toll on O'Malley. 'Sugar' recently revealed his knuckle is still hurting him now.

Speaking on episode 32 of his YouTube podcast, Sean O'Malley stated that he is back in training. However, when he attempted to hit the heavy bag, his hand began to give him trouble.

"My knuckle still f*****g hurts... Dude I was hitting the bag yesterday, it hurt so bad... So I think it could be nerve damage in my knuckle or something. Basically just a p****... Kinda want to make sure or figure out if it's just a deep bruise, if it's gonna get better. But I'm not booking a fight until I can punch someone in the face without my hand hurting."

Sean O'Malley discusses when he wishes to return to the octagon

Sean O'Malley may still be out for a few months. However, he has revealed that he is targeting a return before the end of the calendar year.

On his podcast, the 26-year-old said that he hopes to get on the December 11 card, which is set to be the date for the UFC 269 pay-per-view.

"Once my knuckle is one hundred percent we'll probably fight. Hopefully, I mean, December 11th is 14 weeks, so I've been saying that's when I'm fighting next. That's the plan... That could be a huge card."

You can check out the full episode of Sean O'Malley's podcast below:

UFC 269 could potentially be one of the biggest cards of the year. Early reports indicate that that Charles Oliveira will defend his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier in the main event.

The UFC recently announced that Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight belt against Julianna Pena at the event. Early reports have also suggested Brandon Moreno will put his flyweight strap on the line against former foe Alexandre Pantoja.

