“I think ‘Poatan’ does ‘Poatan’” - UFC star delivers honest prediction about Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

A UFC welterweight has offered his candid opinion on the impending light heavyweight bout between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, scheduled for UFC 313.

Pereira the light heavyweight UFC champion has defended his gold thrice, finishing all three notable challengers: Jamahal Hill, Jiří Procházka, and Khalil Rountree Jr.

At UFC 313, 'Poatan' will lock horns with Ankalaev, the No. 1-ranked contender, who earned his spot after extending his unbeaten streak to 13 bouts. This is the second time Ankalaev is getting a shot at the undisputed title.

With a few weeks left for the bout, the Russian has already blasted the Brazilian for cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312 and not training. He also warned 'Poatan' that “ he will never be the same after” his upcoming title defense.

In a recent episode of Show Me The Money podcast, Gilbert Burns shared his prediction on Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev.

Burns stated that 'Poatan' would prevail by decision after five rounds although his striking might not be as effective as always. Meanwhile, spectators can expect a lot of movement from the fighters during the battle.

'Durinho' added:

"I think 'Poatan' does 'Poatan' you know. He gonna do all that chama this and that and he is gonna win. But Ankalaev is a tough dude you know. One thing I like is when you start to look at both fighters, Ankalaev had a problem with Blachowicz. So when Blachowicz was kicking him so if that's the case 'Poatan' kicks way harder but that guy has a big head you know."

Check out Gilbert Burns's comments below (6:03):

Alex Pereira expresses confidence ahead of UFC 313

Alex Pereira who was in attendance for UFC 311, talked about his upcoming bout with Magomed Ankalaev in an interview with ESPN. 'Poatan' revealed that after coming out of a long break post-UFC 307, he told his manager that he wanted to fight Ankalaev next.

At UFC 313, Pereira seems prepared to defeat the Russian sambo master and demonstrate his versatility as an MMA fighter. Talking about the impending bout, and his preparations, the light heavyweight champ said:

"He [Magomed Ankalaev] is dangerous as any other opponent I’ve fought. Look at him the way that he fights he is an ordinary guy. Ofcourse he has his weapons, he has his dangers, but I’ve been training hard and I’m ready for him."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (1:45):

