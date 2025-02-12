"It’s fine, but it’s nothing special" - Fans have mixed reactions as UFC 313 poster featuring Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev drops 

Alex Pereira, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, brings his lethal left hook and devastating low kicks into the octagon against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. While Ankalaev has a background in sambo and Greco-Roman wrestling, his style is primarily striking-based, relying on powerful punches, knees, elbows, and kicks to dismantle opponents.

The fight promises a high-level stand-up battle with explosive moments. The UFC 313 poster, however, has received mixed reactions from fans, While it effectively showcases Pereira and Ankalaev, many feel it lacks the excitement and intensity expected for such a high-stakes fight.

With names like Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker also on the card, fans were hoping for a design that better reflects the event’s electrifying matchups.

One fan rated it a five-point five on six, saying:

"5.5-6. It’s fine, but it’s nothing special."

Some found it underwhelming, saying:

"It’s literally a mix of 307 and 310.2/10"

"Most of these end up looking the same, they need new designers. Add some fire and flare get people excited"

"Very, very basic. You'd expect this for a fight night"

And a few showed excitement for the fight, saying:

"chama/10"

"Solid 8"

Check out more fan comments below:

Screenshot of fan ratings and reaction on UFC's official poster of UFC 313 [Screenshots courtesy: @mma_orbit]

Magomed Ankalaev criticizes Alex Pereira’s travel before UFC 313

Magomed Ankalaev has criticized Alex Pereira for traveling frequently ahead of their UFC 313 showdown, questioning his focus before the fight. The Russian contender warned that Pereira will face the toughest test of his career and won’t leave the octagon the same. With tensions rising, Ankalaev is making it clear that he’s ready to dominate on March 8.

Ankalev said:

"@AlexPereiraUFC this guy keep traveling and he forget he will be fighting for his life March 8. He will never be the same after this fight @danawhite mark my word."

Check out Magomed Ankalev's post below:

Ankalaev and Pereira bring contrasting yet dangerous styles to their UFC 313 clash, making it a must-watch fight. With both fighters determined to prove a point, this showdown promises fireworks inside the octagon.

