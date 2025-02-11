Magomed Ankalaev takes issue with Alex Pereira traveling before UFC 313, sends ice-cold warning about title clash: "Dana White, mark my word"

Magomed Ankalaev has issued a stern warning to reigning champion Alex Pereira ahead of their highly anticipated bout at UFC 313. The Russian contender has highlighted concerns regarding Pereira's concentration and preparation, having traveled halfway around the world back and forth just one month before their title fight.

Both fighters have been on a collision course for quite some time now. Ankalaev contested the light heavyweight title when Pereira was a middleweight but fought to a draw with Jan Blachowicz. Amidst 'Poatan's' ascension in the 205-pound bracket, the Dagestani has picked up two wins. Meanwhile, the Brazilian champion will look to defend his belt for the fourth time next month.

The friction between the two light heavyweights has escalated, particularly after Pereira's recent trip to Sydney to corner Sean Strickland at UFC 312. Ankalaev took to social media to voice his disapproval, stating:

"@AlexPereiraUFC this guy keep traveling and he forget he will be fighting for his life March 8. He will never be the same after this fight @danawhite mark my word."

UFC 313 is scheduled for March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Daniel Cormier quotes Alex Pereira's reaction to Dricus du Plessis' call-out at UFC 312

Following his successful title defense at UFC 312, Dricus du Plessis called out light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who was present inside the octagon after the bout as part of Sean Strickland's team. In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, the middleweight champion stared down 'Poatan' and said:

"Is there no one else?"

In the aftermath, Cormier shared Pereira's immediate reaction to du Plessis' in-cage call-out. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, the UFC Hall of Famer said:

"I told Pereira after the fight, 'He wants you, Pereira.' Pereira goes, 'He's just too small.'"

Cormier further commented on the potential matchup:

"Alex is huge, though. I mean, he looked massive compared to Dricus. I love that Dricus has these big goals. I just think he still has work at middleweight before he thinks about going up – Khamzat Chimaev being problem No. 1."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (3:51):

