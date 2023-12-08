"I think he has more ways to win" - Michael Chandler makes surprising prediction for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Michael Chandler has backed Colby Covington to defeat Leon Edwards later this month.

Edwards and Covington are set to headline UFC 296 on December 17 in Las Vegas. 'Rocky' is hoping to extend his unbeaten streak to 13, as well as make his second successful welterweight title defence.

For 'Chaos', the bout marks a first return to action since his victory over Jorge Masvidal in March 2022.

Heading into the fight, fans and fighters have been casting their predictions for the bout, with many leaning towards Edwards retaining his title. The common theme amongst the guesswork is that Covington's signifcant period away from the octagon will likely play a part, alongside the takedown defence the champion showcased against Kamaru Usman.

Michael Chandler, however, has gone against the grain. 'Iron' instead believes Covington possess more "tools" in his locker than Edwards, and has predicted 'Chaos' to cause the upset.

Speaking to BodySlam.net, the lightweight star said:

"I would lean towards Colby Covington. I think he has more tools and I think he has more ways to win. Leon's not gonna be able to stop the takedowns and I believe he's not going to be able to handle the pace of Colby. And I don't think Leon will get that lucky head kick he got against Kamaru."

Alexandre Pantoja shares thoughts on competing on same card as ex-ATT teammate Colby Covington

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has revealed that Colby Covington is still regarded as an enemy to himself and everyone associated with American Top Team (ATT).

'Chaos' had a public fall-out with ATT back in 2020 after the welterweight star got into multiple incidents with several fighters at the gym. He was subsequently kicked out of the team.

Speaking on the Trocação Franca podcast earlier this week, Pantoja revealed what his and ATT's current thoughts on Colby Covington are. He said:

"Everybody wants to kill him there. I don’t care, brother. I walk my path. I know everything he says is pure marketing. I work with [American Top Team boxing coach] Gabriel de Oliveira and Gabriel is a person I respect a lot, and he says has always respected him. To me, you earn points if you treat well someone I like."

He added:

"I respect him a lot as an athlete, but in a way I’m more connected to Leon Edwards because of his life story and everything he’s done. Leon Edwards is definitely someone I would go out of my way to shake hands and wish him a good fight, say I’m a big fan his work. Now, about that a**hole, I won’t say anything. Leave him alone." [h/t MMA Fighting]

