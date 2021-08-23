"I think he will come back, but I don't know how and with who" - UFC welterweight David Zawada believes Conor McGregor will fight again following his horrendous leg break

UFC welterweight David Zawada believes Conor McGregor will return to combat sports in some capacity following the leg break he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

In an exclusive interview with John Hyon Ko of Sportskeeda MMA, David Zawada was asked whether Conor McGregor would ever fight again. He stated that:

"I think yes. I don't know who or where. He has now a lot of emotions, what I see and read, he's calling everybody out. Also in the 170 and 185 (divisions). He's a little bit crazy but you know he did it. He did a lot of money, he make a lot of noise in the sport. But at the end, you also have to be calm because the echo will come back. But yeah, I think he will come back but I don't know how and with who and if it's MMA or maybe he go to boxing."

David Zawada was also asked about the repercussions of McGregor having a metal rod placed inside his leg and whether it would impact the Irishman's athletic performance:

"I don't know how he feel in his leg because it's broke," said David Zawada. "And when something's broke I don't feel so much confidence... I don't know how it feels when you kick, if it hurts or it feels not natural. This is the reason only he can say how it feels... Because it depends also on his body you know, on his muscles. Bad luck for him."

David Zawada breaks down Covington vs. Usman 2

David Zawada is currently preparing for a fight against Sergey Khandozhko. He hopes a win will put him within touching distance of the top 15 in the 170lb rankings. There is currently a fight booked between the two men at the top of said rankings as well. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will rematch the number one contender Colby Covington at UFC 268.

David Zawada broke down the fight, stating the following:

"The first fight was also a big entertaining fight. But Kamaru Usman makes big big step forward. He works on the striking, he's a very strong wrestler. But I think Colby was the closest one that could beat him. I don't know if this fight went to decision who would win this fight. But this is very tough to say now who will win this fight. Both have good skills in wrestling and striking. But I am very excited for this one."

