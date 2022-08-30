"I was thinking it's gonna be hard for me" - Islam Makhachev reveals why he initially didn't believe Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father Abdulmanap who told him he would one day become champion

Islam Makhachev is set to fight Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 for the lightweight championship. His long-awaited title shot has been in the making since Khabib Nurmagomedov's title reign.

Makhachev is on a strong 10-fight win streak and is fully deserving of a title shot against the former lightweight champion. He has also often been touted by 'The Eagle' as the successor to his championship.

For the Dagestani camp, this is all part of the plan. A plan that is often credited to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father of Khabib Nurmagomedov and the mastermind behind his legendary career. It is no different in the case of Makhachev, as revealed by the fourth-ranked lightweight contender.

In an interview with Brett Okamoto from ESPN MMA, Islam Makhachev revealed that Abdulmanap predicted he would be champion years ago:

"You know, Abdulmanap always told me when I was young, he always told me, 'You gonna be champion' but that time I am so young and I was thinking it's gonna be hard for me because this guy have- 2017, he told me you have to training, you're gonna be champion."

Makhachev also added that he doubted the prediction until he found confidence in himself by training alongside lightweight champion Nurmagomedov and other top martial artists in the United States:

"And that moment, I just think how I'm gonna be champion because I am from Russia. That moment we don't have many fighters, many champion from Russia. But every year, everything is changed. And I spend many years in the US, training with the high-level fighters. After all this happened, my mind is changed now and I know I am deserve and I know I have all skills for the champion belt."

Watch Islam Makhachev's complete interview with Brett Okamoto:

Khabib Nurmagomedov firmly backs Islam Makhachev to win against Charles Oliveira

'The Eagle' has seamlessly transitioned into coaching after calling time on his undefeated career. His most promising student, Islam Makhachev, is set to appear in his first championship fight and the former champion is fully invested.

In Makhachev's last fight against Bobby Green, Khabib Nurmagomedov instructed him until he got the finish. Similarly, against Dan Hooker, Nurmagomedov guided Makhachev through a perfectly-executed submission move.

Watch Nurmagomedov expertly coach Makhachev against Bobby Green and Dan Hooker:

Nurmagomedov also showed his support for Islam Makhachev after his fight was officially announced against Charles Oliveira. He took to Instagram to post an impassioned message for his friend and brother:

As a purist of the sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov expressed excitement ahead of a very promising matchup. Classy as ever, he also praised 'do Bronx' and showed respect to the former champion's abilities and legacy.

