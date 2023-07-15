“I thought that was Aljo” - 7'4" Purdue basketball star Zach Edey dwarfs UFC champion Jon Jones in viral photo op, fans react

Jon Jones embodies a truly intimidating figure, both figuratively and literally. He stands tall at 6'4" and weighs more than 250 pounds. These measurements alone would be considered the epitome of physical stature for numerous athletes within the UFC.

During the recent ESPY awards ceremony, the UFC heavyweight champion crossed paths with Zach Edey, a towering 7'4" standout from Purdue.

Jones and Edey recreated the legendary image of Bruce Lee and former NBA superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

ESPN MMA @espnmma 7'4" Purdue basketball star Zach Edey vs. 6'4" UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones

However, fans were quick to respond with a mix of amusement as the towering 7'4" Purdue basketball star appeared to dwarf 'Bones':

"Damn who the hell is that dude? And I couldn't tell that was Jon Jones at 1st, thought it was maybe Aljo lol."

"Damn, I thought that was aljo."

"With this size disadvantage, Jon stands no chance even tho he is the MMA goat. He would surely get smoked in a basketball game."

"Bro turned Jon into mighty mouse."

"The joint problems are going to be crazy for big homie."

"First time Jon facing someone with longer reach than himself."

"Jon could dive for that takedown and Zach could do nothing about it."

"All these years I thought Bony was 6’6”."

Jon Jones wins the ESPY for Best UFC Fighter

Jon Jones was recently crowned with the 2023 ESPY award for UFC Fighter of the Year.

The heavyweight champion's accomplishment was solidified by surpassing an impressive roster of fellow titleholders, including Leon Edwards, Islam Makhachev, and Amanda Nunes.

This accolade holds special significance as it represents Jones' inaugural ESPY win, following four previous nominations in the highly competitive Best Fighter category, which encompassed both boxing and MMA disciplines. After experiencing defeat against boxing legends Floyd Mayweather three times and Manny Pacquiao once, 'Bones' has now risen to prominence in the limelight.