UFC Champion Jon Jones tests 7-foot-4 Zach Edey's shadowboxing skills at ESPYs

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently won the ESPY award for UFC Fighter of the Year, before celebrating it at an afterparty. There, he and 7'4 Purdue standout Zach Edey playfully moved around, shadowboxing as they recreated an iconic photo.

Back when Bruce Lee was filming 'Game of Death', he invited the one and only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whom he was friends with, to film a fight scene. On set, the two took a now-famous picture for the film, with the 7'2 NBA superstar showing his reach as the 5'8 Bruce Lee stood in a fighting stance.

After the 2023 ESPY Awards, Jon Jones and Zach Edey stood in the same pose after they playfully shadowboxed.

Forget Stipe Miocic … Jon Jones apparently found a new rival at an ESPYs after-party Wednesday night — 7-foot-4 Purdue hoops star Zach Edey!!! The guys hit up The Pendry West Hollywood for the Talent Res…

This wasn't Jon Jones' only interaction with a notable hooper on the evening of the ESPY Award show. While the UFC champion was sitting in the audience, Jamal Murray jokingly pleaded with Jones not to choke him out after beating the 35-year-old for the Best Comeback Athlete award.

Jon Jones' night at the ESPY Awards

In addition to playfully shadowboxing with Zach Edey at the afterparty, the heavyweight champ partied with plenty of other notable celebrities. From Damar Hamlin and Jamal Murray to longtime ESPN NFL insider, Chris Berman, the stars were out at The Pendry West Hollywood.

Prior to that, Jones found himself nominated for the Best Comeback Athlete award, which was won by Jamal Murray.

Murray, who helped push the Denver Nuggets to an NBA title, came back after missing the last season, earning himself the Best Comeback Athlete award. On the flip side, Jones made a big return to the Octagon after three years off, when he won the vacant heavyweight strap by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

UFC 285: Jones v Gane

While fans and analysts weren't surprised by Murray winning the Best Comeback Athlete award, many were surprised by Jones' UFC Fighter of the Year win. With Amanda Nunes and Leon Edwards also nominated, the announcement during the UFC 290 broadcast about Jones winning took many by surprise.

Edwards defended his welterweight title by defeating former pound-for-pound kingpin Kamaru Usman, following up his historic UFC 278 head kick KO win in 2022. In the case of Nunes, the consensus 'GWOAT' picked up a significant win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289 before announcing her retirement.

Despite that, Jon Jones took home the ESPY, and with another title defense lined up at the end of the year, he now has a chance to close out the season on a high note.

