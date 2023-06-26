"I thought you were dead" - Fans demand Stipe Miocic to fight Jon Jones as new training footage surfaces

Stipe Miocic has finally posted a training video online and fans can not stop asking about the Jon Jones fight.

The former heavyweight champion had not posted in over a month and fans were beginning to wonder about his comeback status. Miocic reposted a training montage from TikTok on Twitter and the entire comments section was asking about the Jon Jones fight.

At UFC 285, after beating Ciryl Gane for the title, 'Bones' called out the former champion who was sitting ringside.

One user commented saying:

"When are you fighting Jon? #AndNewAgain"

One user poked fun at Miocic's inactivity online:

"Holy sh*t I thought you were dead"

Bert @Lordlotuskiller @stipemiocic Holy shit I thought you were dead @stipemiocic Holy shit I thought you were dead

Another user asked for updates on the Jones fight:

"Any update on the Jones fight brother?"

One user showed his support for the former heavyweight champion and also reminded him that Cleveland will always have his back:

"Cleveland’s always behind you! Go get it champ!"

Yet another user asked for fight updates:

"Fight news when"

One user was surprised that Stipe Miocic actually posted:

"Wow actual content"

Jon Jones has issued multiple callouts to Stipe Miocic on Twitter, accusing him of 'ducking' the fight

Following his impressive victory over Ciryl Gane, Jon Jones made it very clear that the only fight he wanted next was against Stipe Miocic.

After calling him out in his octagon interview, he took to Twitter and called out the former heavyweight champ multiple times. When asked about how tough Miocic will be as an opponent, he replied by saying:

"In my head he’s better than he’s ever been. He’s definitely a lot more Experienced and well-rounded then Gane. This is an extremely important fight for both of our legacies, I must treat it as such."

BONY @JonnyBones In my head he’s better than he’s ever been. He’s definitely a lot more Experienced and well-rounded then Gane. This is an extremely important fight for both of our legacies, I must treat it as such. twitter.com/must78ang/stat… In my head he’s better than he’s ever been. He’s definitely a lot more Experienced and well-rounded then Gane. This is an extremely important fight for both of our legacies, I must treat it as such. twitter.com/must78ang/stat…

He also accused Stipe Miocic of ducking the fight:

"Yo @stipemiocic only you the UFC and I know the truth, you dodged me all of 2022 - July, September & December. Now I’m hearing rumors that we may not be fighting this July."

BONY @JonnyBones

Now I’m hearing rumors that we may not be fighting this July. Yo @stipemiocic only you the UFC and I know the truth, you dodged me all of 2022 - July, September & December.Now I’m hearing rumors that we may not be fighting this July. Yo @stipemiocic only you the UFC and I know the truth, you dodged me all of 2022 - July, September & December. Now I’m hearing rumors that we may not be fighting this July.

Jon Jones claims that he is ready to make the fight happen and that it is Stipe Miocic who is 'ducking' the fight and has not agreed to compete.

Poll : 0 votes