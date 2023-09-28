"I thought Derek Brunson stepped on my leg" - Jamahal Hill explicitly recounts rupturing his Achilles playing basketball

Jamahal Hill recently recounted the moment he ruptured his Achilles, which resulted in him being forced to relinquish his UFC light heavyweight championship.

During an appearance on Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith's Believe You Me podcast, 'Sweet Dreams' described the moment he sustained his injury. He revealed that he sustained the injury while playing basketball and mentioned that he was running toward the ball and fell down along with middleweight Derek Brunson. He said:

"As soon as I went to go plant on my left foot and spring off it, it just kinda gave. It felt like somebody stepped on the back of my leg, right, so when it happened I just fell over...I think I actually dragged Derek Brunson down with me which actually led me to think that he stepped on my leg...I thought Derek Brunson and ruptured my Achilles" [34:56 - 35:18]

Jamahal Hill continued by describing what it felt like walking around with a ruptured Achilles. The former light heavyweight champion mentioned that he immediately knew something was wrong and explained the odd feeling:

"When I stood up, I knew something was off...Instantly it was the burning sensation, felt like somebody stepped on the back of my leg, and then it felt like I had a high heel on. Felt like I couldn't get my heel to the ground but my heel was flat to the ground...It was really weird" [35:36 - 36:04]

As a result of Jamahal Hill's injury, the promotion will now be crowning a new champion, as Jiri Prochazka is scheduled to fight Alex Pereira for the vacant light heavyweight championship at UFC 295.

Check out the full video:

Jamahal Hill previews Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira light heavyweight title fight

Jamahal Hill will definitely be keeping a close eye on the vacant light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira at UFC 295.

During the aforementioned appearance, 'Sweet Dreams' shared his thoughts on the matchup and who he believes has the advantage. He mentioned that he believes it could go either way and analyzed their respective striking techniques:

"I think Jiri [Prochazka], the way he strikes and then like, he has the wild kind of loose style...Alex [Pereira] isn't going for that, he's not going for the tricks, he's not going for all the outlet because he has the specific mission and specific point in places in places he wants to be when he's striking and when he's engaging." [47:44 - 48:02]

UFC 295 light heavyweight title fight announcement [Photo credit: @ufc - X]