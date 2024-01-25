“I thought I’ll take it” - Liam Harrison admits he threw caution to the wind in accepting boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Liam Harrison may be too tough for his own good.

The British Muay Thai superstar recalled how he nearly crippled himself in an attempt to get in fighting shape against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Harrison recounted training for a potential exhibition boxing match against Mayweather while he was recovering from a nasty leg injury.

Liam Harrison said:

“After one of my fights, I got a bad knee injury. My MCL was torn, my ACL was torn, my knee was just flopping around my leg! They asked me to do the fight, and I thought 'It's only boxing, I don't have to throw any kicks.' I thought I'd take it, so I just said yeah.”

Harrison had his knee shattered when he challenged then-world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in August 2022. A few months after that fight, Mayweather’s team approached Harrison for an exhibition at The O2 in London.

‘Hitman’ told Sky Sports he trained his boxing and was confident his knee would hold up since he won’t be using any kicks or knee strikes. That was until his doctor strongly advised him against it.

Harrison eventually withdrew from the titanic match, and Aaron Chalmers took his spot as Mayweather’s opponent.

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

Liam Harrison gearing up for return to action with ONE Championship

It’s been nearly two years since Liam Harrison last saw action in the ONE circle, but the British legend could return for one more rodeo.

Harrison seems to have fully recovered from the knee injury he suffered against Nong-O, and is looking as sharp as ever during his training sessions.

The 38-year-old also traveled across several countries teaching seminars in multiple gyms, but he’s now the one training for an impending comeback.

In an Instagram post, Harrison wrote:

“Speak what you see until you see what you said. Comeback in full swing"

It’s unclear who Harrison will face in his return, but he challenged Thai legend Seksan on several occasions.