Second-ranked ONE featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian felt like he wasn't himself in his disappointing setback against Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The familiar foes met for a second time at ONE X back in 2022, where Grigorian challenged the Thai destroyer, who was still the division's world champion at the time.

The Armenian came out strong with his trademark forward pressure early and landed crisp combinations using his elite boxing. However, the tide shifted in the championship rounds after Grigorian was unable to sustain that frenetic pace.

The usually durable challenger visibly slowed down as the fight wore on, and Superbon capitalized by unleashing his brilliant counterstriking. The Thai's well-placed body shots also eventually took their toll.

After 15 minutes of action, Superbon retained his belt via unanimous decision and avenged his previous defeat to the Hemmers Gym product.

In an interview with ONE, Grigorian admitted he fought sluggishly and paid the price in the end:

"You can see it in my fight. I was throwing everything like [in] slow motion."

Rewatch the Superbon vs. Marat Grigorian showdown at ONE X, here:

Marat Grigorian wants to showcase his true self in Superbon re-do

This coming April 5, Marat Grigorian can right that wrong in his upcoming grudge match with Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 58 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prior to their ONE X clash, it is worth noting that Grigorian knocked Superbon out cold in just 29 seconds in their first meeting outside the promotion.

We've already seen the Armenian's frightening fight-ending power when he took out Sitthichai at ONE 165 last January.

If Grigorian can regain that scary form, then he'll certainly win his rivalry with Superbon and have 26 pounds of gold along with it.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.