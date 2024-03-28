"It's gonna be a body shot" - Lito Adiwang predicts how Superbon could KO Marat Grigorian in rematch

ONE strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang predicts Superbon Singha Mawynn will control his fight against Marat Grigorian and potentially secure a finish.

On April 5, ONE Championship will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Friday Fights 58. In the main event, the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title is up for grabs, as Superbon and Grigorian go toe-to-toe in a must-see rematch.

Last time they fought, Superbon avenged a defeat against Grigorian in a different promotion with a unanimous decision win at ONE X. At ONE Friday Fights 58, the former Glory kickboxing world champion plans to settle the score by taking out the Thai superstar.

The combat sports community has been mostly split on their predictions for the April 5 main event. However, Lito Adiwang had this to say during an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I see Superbon controlling the fight with his kicks. But, if ever he finishes Grigorian, it's gonna be a body shot because Grigorian has a good guard. So I don't see Superbon landing his head kick finish."

ONE Friday Fights 58 can be seen for free by fans with access to ONE's digital platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and watch.onefc.com.

What's next for Lito Adiwang under the ONE Championship banner?

In March 2022, Lito Adiwang suffered a significant ACL tear against Jeremy Miado that could've ruined his fighting career. 'Thunder Kid' wouldn't allow the adversity to overcome him, as he endured the recovery process and secured a 23-second knockout against Adrian Mattheis in his Sep. 2023 return fight.

Since then, Adiwang has continued to build momentum by taking out Miado and Danial Williams by unanimous decision.

The Filipino superstar isn't ranked in the ONE strawweight MMA division. With that said, Adiwang could find himself in a number-one contender matchup next time out, as his entertaining fighting style and willingness to take risks have made him a favorite among the promotion and fans.