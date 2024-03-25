Lito Adiwang willing to face strawweight striking kingpins Prajanchai, Jonathan Di Bella in MMA: "I am happy to welcome them"

Lito Adiwang is putting himself at the front of the queue for what could be a huge fight in the strawweight MMA division.

In recent years, several world champions from the realms of kickboxing and Muay Thai have flirted with the idea of trying their hands at MMA in the near future.

Jonathan Haggerty has spoken a lot about wanting to become a three-sport world champion, but even closer to home for Adiwang, Prajanchai PK Saenchai has expressed interest as well.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, the two striking champions in the strawweight division are set to meet as Jonathan Di Bella defends his kickboxing title against the aformentioned Prajanchai.

Adiwang told Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview that should either man even want to step across into his world, he'd be more than happy to welcome them:

"If any of them decide to come to MMA, as a striker myself, I am happy to welcome them to MMA."

Lito Adiwang would be a tough test for any striker that transitions to MMA

Given the three-fight win streak that he is currently riding, it's not surprising to see Lito Adiwang full of confidence.

A fight against either of the strawweight striking world champions would be a huge occasion for 'Thunder Kid' and a fight that he would likely be a huge favorite in.

He quoted himself as a striker in the interview and whilst that is true, anyone who has seen him fight before knows that this is an oversimplified explanation of what he brings to the table.

Lito Adiwang is also able to switch up his approach if needed like he did last time out against Danial Williams and whilst his striking may be his preferred approach, his explosion and power makes him a different beast to handle on the feet.

Whether either world champion will attempt to cross over remains to be seen but first, they must face each other at Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asia primetime on April 5.