“I was tired in many ways” - Yuki Yoza satisfied with his debut win performance at ONE Friday Fights 109

Yuki Yoza reflected on his first win under the ONE Championship banner.

Yoza, a Japanese former K-1 world champion, made his highly anticipated ONE debut on May 23 at ONE Friday Fights 109.

The 27-year-old superstar faced massive expectations and delivered a validating performance to defeat Elbrus Osmanov by unanimous decision.

Following his ONE debut, Yoza did an interview with the promotion and had this to say about his win:

"There was the tension from it being my ONE debut fight. My opponent was also a really strong fighter, so there was pressure from that too. I was tired in many ways. But it's the best. I was able to win. I was aiming for a bonus, but I'll settle for this!"

Yuki Yoza trains with ONE bantamweight kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa and ONE interim featherweight kickboxing champion Masaaki Noiri. Both world-class Japanese strikers were featured in Yoza's corner for his promotional debut.

Watch highlights of Yoza's ONE Championship debut below:

Yuki Yoza plans to take out "well-known fighters" in ONE bantamweight kickboxing division

Yuki Yoza joined the ONE bantamweight kickboxing division, which features world champion Jonathan Haggerty, number one-ranked Wei Rui, number two-ranked Ilias Ennahachi, number three-ranked Petchtanong, number four-ranked Hiroki Akimoto, and number five-ranked Superlek.

While speaking to ONE, Yoza had this to say about his plans to take out the previously mentioned top contenders to become a world champion:

"From now on, I want to defeat the well-known fighters one by one. I will definitely take the ONE belt, so please keep watching."

Jonathan Haggerty captured the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title with a second-round knockout win against Fabricio Andrade in November 2023.

On February 20, Haggerty extended his title reign with his first successful defense, an impressive unanimous decision win against Wei Rui.

Haggerty's next defense could be against Ilia Ennahachi, the former three-time flyweight champion who defeated Hiroki Akimoto last time out.

As for Yuki Yoza, the Japanese superstar seems destined to take on a top bantamweight contender later this year.

Yoza's star power and world-class striking skills make him an exciting addition to the already stacked bantamweight kickboxing division.

