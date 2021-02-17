'I train with light and heavy guys' - Jan Blachowicz isn't worried about Israel Adesanya's weight tactics

UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is leaving no stone unturned in the preparation for his next matchup with Middleweight king, Israel Adesanya. The champion vs champion match will serve as the main event for UFC 259 which will take place on 6th March 2021.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Jan Blachowicz stated that leading up to UFC 259, he has been training with sparring partners from lighter as well as heavier weight classes. Blachowicz is uncertain whether his opponent, Israel Adesanya, will be coming to the octagon in his usual middleweight frame or if he will he bulk up for the fight.

"This is a game. It is a business and you have to be ready for everything." said Blachowicz.

At UFC 253, Jan Blachowicz secured the Light heavyweight strap against Dominick Reyes. Israel Adesanya was part of the headline fight of the same event as he successfully defended his Middleweight title against Paulo Costa.

Blachowicz was able to size up Adesanya at the event. However, the Light Heavyweight champion clearly mentioned that he was still unsure of Adesanya's plans ahead of UFC 259 and is preparing for everything that The Last Stylebender might bring to the octagon.

"I don't know. I just saw him a couple of times before his fight against Costa and (we were) in the same event. So, I just saw him a couple of times but I don't know. We will see on the day of the fight. said Blachowicz.

Israel Adesanya is an undefeated MMA fighter (20-0) with a decorated professional kickboxing record (75-5) as well. He is known for his impressive striking aptitude and has finished two of his last three opponents in the 185 lbs division. However, Jan Blachowicz believes that The Last Stylebender will face tougher competition when he makes the jump to the 205 lbs weight class.

For sure is going to feel something different than he has felt before because at 205 lbs everything is different. Power is different; speed is different. This is good for me because 205 lbs is my weight category", said Jan Blachowicz.

Jan Blachowicz has some bad intentions for UFC 259

Jan Blachowicz has many tricks up his sleeve to end Israel Adesanya's undefeated streak at UFC 259. However, churning out a decision victory is not one of them. In a recent interview with Full Mount MMA, Blachowicz revealed that a second-round head kick knockout is how he might stamp his authority on the main event at UFC 259.

Blachowicz is also ready to take the fight to the ground and grapple with Adesanya if required. It is clear that the Polish champion is prepared for all facets of MMA and is not taking Adesanya lightly ahead of UFC 259.