“I train in the morning and evening” - Nong-O offers a glimpse of his training routine ahead of rematch with Kongthoranee

Nong-O Hama detailed his training routine to prepare for the ONE Fight Night 31 main event.

On Friday, May 2, Nong-O looks to extend his legendary ONE Championship resume in another main event. The former 8x ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will be featured in an immediate flyweight rematch against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Kongthoranee defeated Nong-O by split decision in February. The action-packed three-round bout was decided by a small margin.

At 38 years old, Nong-O continues to train at a world-class level. The living legend had this to say about his training routine while speaking to ONE:

"My training routine: I train in the morning and evening. Every week I have a different training schedule. Some days I do boxing, and some days I focus on weight training. There will be Sundays when I reduce the intensity of my training. I will just run and shadowbox, no sparring."

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The May 2 fight card can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nong-O focused on using southpaw training partners to prepare for ONE Fight Night 31

Kongthoranee has a slight advantage against his opponents by being a southpaw, as more fighters than not are orthodox. While speaking to ONE, Nong-O had this to say about utilizing training partners and coaches who are southpaw:

"This time I still have a fight camp at Superbon training camp. For my training partners, I have Chama, Petchmorakot. Because both of them are southpaws. When I train with a trainer, I choose to train with a southpaw trainer if possible. And of course, my brother Petchthanong also came to help me practice."

Kongthoranee and Nong-O have an opportunity to prove they deserve a spot in the inevitable ONE vacant flyweight Muay Thai title fight. Number three-ranked Kongthoranee would have a stronger argument with a second win against Nong-O.

As for the contrary result, Kongthoranee could pursue a trilogy bout if Nong-O emerges victorious in the ONE Fight Night 31 main event.

Watch the first fight between Nong-O and Kongthoranee below:

