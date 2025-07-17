"I trained for this every day" - Abdulla Dayakaev happy to prove that no one can trade punches with him

Abdulla Dayakaev knew exactly what was coming when Nontachai Jitmuangnon decided to engage in close-quarters warfare at ONE Fight Night 33 last Friday.

The Dagestani dynamite delivered the fastest knockout in ONE Championship's Muay Thai division history, needing just 24 seconds to demolish the Thai veteran with a devastating left hook inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on July 11.

"Of course, I trained for this every day in the morning, in the afternoon, to catch him with the hook. I knew if he wanted to box with me, he would sleep. That's what we wanted to show," Abdulla Dayakaev told seasoned martial arts reporter Nick Atkin.

Watch his full interview with Nick Atkin below:

His self-belief proved prophetic when both fighters met in the center of the ring inside the Mecca of Muay Thai and immediately began trading leather in the pocket.

Dayakaev's meticulous preparation paid dividends when Nontachai attempted to counter with an uppercut, only to walk straight into the perfectly timed left hook that ended his eight-fight winning streak.

His record-breaking victory improved his slate to 15-2 while securing his 11th career knockout and earning him a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The full ONE Fight Night 33 card is streaming on-demand via Amazon Prime Video for viewers in the United States and Canada.

Abdulla Dayakaev believes Team Mehdi Zatout takeover imminent alongside Nabil Anane

Abdulla Dayakaev is dreaming big following a fourth successive highlight-reel finish in ONE Championship. Deservingly so.

Next on his list is a chance to join his longtime training partner, Nabil Anane, as a ONE world champion.

"I want to be a two-division king. Kickboxing and Muay Thai, who knows? Maybe we will have four belts [referring to Nabil Anane having two and him having two]. Who knows?"

The ONE Friday Fights graduate has been near-unstoppable on the global stage of ONE Championship so far, acquiring eight wins—six inside the distance—from nine outings.

