“I was trying to be safe” - Prajanchai says title defense vs. Ellis Badr Barboza was highly technical before wild TKO finish 

Prajanchai PK Saenchai was enjoying a highly competitive contest at a methodical pace against his challenger Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28 last weekend.

But being the true finisher that he is, the 30-year-old unleashed his killer instinct the moment an opportunity presented itself.

The reigning strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king smelled blood in round four after opening a nasty gash on 'El Jefe's' forehead courtesy of a well-placed knee and punch combo.

Prajanchai then wisely attacked Barboza's wound, hitting the target with a wicked elbow that forced the referee to intervene.

The Thai hero knew it was over before the fight was even waived off, as he celebrated his massive TKO win in front of his raucous home crowd at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his post-event interview with the South China Morning Post, Prajanchai noted that this match started out slower than he anticipated, but he's glad to secure a finish in the championship rounds:

"Well through all my fights, I think there were ups and downs in terms of my striking and stuff. So maybe all rounds were not as entertaining or as impressive because both of us were trying to be safe. I was trying to be safe. The opponent was trying to be safe. It was more of a technical fight."

Watch the full interview:

Prajanchai knew the fight was over the moment he landed his signature elbow

Prajanchai already warned Barboza not to get too close in the build-up to this match, claiming his slicing elbows will be waiting for him.

True to his word, the PK Saenchai Gym superstar pieced up the British challenger with strong punches from the outside and cut him open in close quarters.

Speaking during the ONE Fight Night 28 post-event press conference, the two-sport kingpin elaborated on his epic stoppage win that earned him a $100,000 performance bonus:

"I was very confident, because the cut was very deep, and I was confident that the medical team would stop the fight."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 28 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

