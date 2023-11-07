“I had to do it twice” - Jonathan Haggerty basks in the glory of claiming two-sport supremacy at ONE Fight Night 16

Jonathan Haggerty dropped a witty line while celebrating his win to become a two-sport world champion with ONE Championship.

At ONE Fight Night 16, Haggerty was tasked with a difficult challenge as he looked to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title against ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

Safe to say, ‘The General’ passed the test with flying colors by securing a second-round knockout win for a $100,000 performance bonus.

Following his impressive performance, the 26-year-old shared several celebration posts on Instagram, including a picture with his world titles. He captioned the social media post with the following message:

“First time felt so nice I had to do it twice 🤴🏼”

Jonathan Haggerty started the calendar year by getting arguably the biggest fight of his career. After leaving the flyweight division at the end of 2022, Haggerty challenged then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O, who held a 10-0 promotional record at the time.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion made a statement on April 21 by knocking down Nong-O several times before securing a first-round knockout. The shocking win solidified ‘The General’ as one of the best strikers on the planet.

Following his win against Fabricio Andrade, the opportunities are endless for Jonathan Haggerty as several super-fights are already being discussed.

One of the most intriguing potential opponents for ‘The General’ is Superlek, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, who has a win against Haggerty from 2018 in a different promotion. It should be noted that it’s unclear what ONE plans to do next with their new two-sport king.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.