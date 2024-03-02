"I don't understand why UFC make this fight" - Khabib Nurmagomedov questions Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway BMF title clash at UFC 300 

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has questioned the upcoming UFC 300 clash between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

Gaethje will defend his BMF title against the former featherweight champion on the stacked UFC 300 card on April 13, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nurmagomedov spoke to MMA Junkie on his recent tour to Toronto and questioned the matchup, reasoning that the lightweight title picture has gone awry due to it.

He also outlined his ideal scenarios for the lightweight and featherweight title pictures:

“You know, all respect for Max Holloway but I don’t know and I don’t understand why UFC make this fight, Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway. It’s no make sense. You know it’s my opinion. My opinion, Holloway supposed to fight with [Ilia] Topuria next, maybe September. Justin Gaethje supposed to fight with Islam [Makhachev], May [or] June. And [Arman] Tsarukyan vs. [Charles Oliveira], they fight April. April who win and May-June who win [between] Islam Makhachev vs Justin Gaethje, they supposed to fight end of the year in Abu Dhabi. This is, I think more make sense.”

Nurmagomedov then discussed Ilia Topuria's title defense and named Movsar Evloev the most deserving contender.

“Now, Topuria, he will fight with who if Holloway loses? He will fight- [Movsar maybe?] Movsar [Evloev] is the best option but I don’t know if Dana White will give him [the title shot]. But my opinion [Evloev] he deserve this and most like – I don’t understand, no make sense why they don’t give Islam Justin Gaethje, why they make fight versus Holloway? I don’t understand what UFC have plan but Islam ready to fight with anybody.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov meets "legendary" Stephen Curry, attends Raptors-Warriors NBA game

On his Toronto tour, Khabib Nurmagomedov found the time to attend a game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

After the game, he even met up with stalwart and superstar Stephen Curry, who dropped a game-high 25 points in a winning effort.

Nurmagomedov took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to thank the Toronto Raptors for their invitation and described his experience watching the game from courtside. He wrote:

"It’s different experience to watch live one of the best NBA player in the world. Thanks Toronto Raptors for invitation @Raptors @warriors @NBA"

