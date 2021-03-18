"I urge you all to respect our privacy" - MMA star Ritu Phogat makes a plea to fans after death of cousin Ritika Phogat

Ritu Phogat has requested some privacy for the family in the aftermath of the death of her cousin, Ritika Phogat. The 17 year old allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on Wednesday night. Following the incident, MMA star Ritu Phogat took to Twitter to persuade fans to allow some privacy for the family:

"I have been getting messages all morning today. I am very sad and disturbed about what happened in my family. I urge people to not spread and believe in any rumours and act responsibly. These are tough times for me and my family and I urge you all to respect our privacy."

Earlier in the day, Ritu Phogat confirmed the news of the tragedy on another Twitter post. Uploading a photo of Ritika Phogat, Ritu wrote:

“Rest in Peace choti behen Ritika. I still can't believe what just happened with you. Will miss you forever. Om Shanti.”

Ritika Phogat was competing in a wrestling tournament in Rajasthan

Ritika Phogat allegedly committed suicide after losing the final bout of a wrestling tournament in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Opening an investigation, Charkhi Dadri District Superintendent of Police Ram Singh Bishnoi said:

"Ritika, wrestler and cousin of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on March 17. The reason behind it might have been her defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan. Investigation underway."

Ritika Phogat was training as a wrestler under the tutelage of her uncle and Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat. Originally from Rajasthan's Jaipur village, Ritika Phogat had stayed with her uncle for the past four years in Charkhi Dadri's Balali village.

Like Geeta, Babita, Sangita and Ritu Phogat, Ritika trained at the Mahavir Phogat Sports Academy to fulfill her aspirations of a career in wrestling. According to reports, the stress proved to be too much for her when she lost to her rival by a lone point in the final bout of the championship.

This tragic incident brings to light the importance of counseling and stress management training in sports, especially in regards to young athletes.