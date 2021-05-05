'I used it maybe twice in training' - Jiri Prochazka talks about the origin of his spinning elbow KO of Dominick Reyes

It is hard to believe that the spinning elbow that Jiri Prochazka knocked out Dominick Reyes with could be executed without practicing it in training. But if we believe the man himself, he didn't even plan to throw it. The spinning elbow was a tool his body offered once it got into the flow state during the fight.

During the post-fight analysis of Jiri Prochazka's UFC Vegas 25 win on his YouTube channel, Prochazka was asked if he specifically trained for the spinning elbow to use it against Dominick Reyes. Prochazka's answer to the question was awe-inspiring. According to 'Denisa,' when he watches a new move and likes it, the moves get registered in his mind. Prochazka can then use them when he reaches the flow state in the middle of the fight, without necessarily training for it or going through the drills to perfect the technique.

"I used it maybe twice in training. No (It's not something I practice a lot). I like to learn from video... When I see a move and I like it, I remember it. And then in the fight, these moves come to my mind when I go with the flow. So go with the flow and after every move, the body will offer you many possible kicks, punches, moves and maneuvers. And I will just pick which I like the most and BAM!" Jiri Prochzka said.

A flow state is the perceived heightened sense of ability and reflexes that a fighter experiences during fights. It is a subjective term that is judged by a fighter's body language. Max Holloway, Nate Diaz, and Tony Ferguson are some notable fighters that are known for their tendency to set in a flow state and overwhelm their opponents as the fight progresses.

Jiri Prochazka could be out of action for the remainder of 2021

Two fights deep into the UFC, Jiri Prochazka is knocking on the doors of a title shot already. Prochazka absorbed some heavy counters from Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25. However, the damage sustained in the fight was not as severe as was feared. The 29-year-old has not received a medical suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission and can return to competition when he deems fit.

However, upon being asked if he would fight again this year, Jiri Prochazka said that the timeline for his return will depend upon the winner of the title fight between reigning champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira.

"It (the chances of me fighting this year) depend upon the winner of the upcoming (title) match Glover Texeira vs Jan Blachowicz," Jiri Prochazka said.

Blachowicz and Teixeira are scheduled to fight at the UFC 266 event in September 2021.