“I’ve already picked the one I want” - ONE newcomer Magomed Akaev reveals next purchase if he wins $50,000 bonus

28-year-old ONE Championship newcomer Magomed Akaev of Russia can't wait to step into the Circle for his highly anticipated debut in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The Black Dragon representative is undefeated at a perfect 10-0 clip, and he brings that perfect professional record to the biggest stage of competition in the world.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Akaev says he will be gunning for the coveted $50,000 bonus in his first fight with the promotion, and he says he already has plans on what to do with the money.

Akaev said:

"I already know what I’d do. I’d buy a car. US$50,000 is more than enough, and I’ve already picked the one I want."

First, he has to win, and it's no easy task against a fellow star.

Akaev is set to stake his unblemished record against Russian standout Ibragim Dauev in a three-round featherweight MMA clash.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Magomed Akaev doesn't think much of upcoming opponent Ibragim Dauev: "I don’t think he’ll surprise me"

Magomed Akaev is entering his ONE Championship debut full of confidence, even against a noteworthy stud in Russia's Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.

The 28-year-old isn't at all fazed by what Dauev brings to the table.

Speaking to ONE, Akaev:

"I didn’t change anything specifically for [Dauev]. I don’t train for opponents. I just focus on reaching peak form. I don’t think he’ll surprise me, especially not in the grappling department."

