  • "I've always felt pressure" - Yuya Wakamatsu says he's ready to give it his all in world title defense against Joshua Pacio

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 10, 2025 13:21 GMT
Japanese MMA star Yuya Wakamatsu (pictured) geared up for his return at ONE 173. [Image: ONE Championship]
Yuya Wakamatsu understands the weight of defending his world title, but he's approaching it the only way he knows how—leaving everything in the Circle.

'Little Piranha' will make the first defense of his ONE flyweight MMA world title against ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

Ahead of the high-stakes clash, the 30-year-old Japanese fighter spoke with ONE Championship about the mental approach he brings to every fight, especially with gold on the line.

"I've always felt pressure, because I fight thinking, 'If I lose, it's over.' So in the end, all I can do is fight with everything I have," Yuya Wakamatsu said.
That mentality has served the Tribe Tokyo MMA representative well throughout his career.

He captured the vacant flyweight crown with a first-round TKO of former kingpin Adriano Moraes at ONE 172 inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena this past March. He avenged a previous loss and finally reached the summit after years of persistence.

Now competing on home soil in Tokyo, Wakamatsu faces a familiar type of pressure—but this time as the defending champion.

Pacio, the ONE strawweight MMA world champion, moves up in weight seeking to become a two-division king and add another chapter to his storied career.

For Wakamatsu, the stakes couldn't be higher, but his mindset remains unchanged: give everything and leave no doubt.

Yuya Wakamatsu describes winning world title as 'the best moment' of his life

In the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, Yuya Wakamatsu revealed that nothing in his life could top his career-defining win over Moraes in Saitama earlier this year.

"At the March event, everything just came together. I was at my peak, and I captured the title at that moment. It was truly the best moment of my life," the Tribe Tokyo MMA affiliate added.
'Little Piranha's' win was made sweeter by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who handed him a US$50,000 performance bonus.

Wakamatsu will now seek victory No.20 in his career when he shares the global stage with Pacio in their all-championship showdown at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Fight fans who want to catch all the action unfold live and in person in Tokyo on November 16 can secure their seats here. Meanwhile, how-to-watch details are available at watch.onefc.com.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
