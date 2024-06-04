"I've been in there with the best of the best" - Liam Harrison says return fight from knee injury is just another day in the office

Liam Harrison is throwing all personal feelings out of the window when he makes an emotionally charged return to the circle this coming Friday. After recovering from an ACL and MCL injury for almost two years, 'Hitman' will be back in business against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Speaking to ONE, Harrison admitted the dangers of facing the hungry Japanese star, especially after such a lengthy layoff:

"Yes, he's a solid opponent. He's gonna be looking to make a name for himself."

Moreover, the Bad Company affiliate downplayed the magnitude of this showdown, particularly at the late stages of his decorated career. Liam Harrison added:

"I've been in there with the best of the best for the last 20 years. I've done this [before], so yeah."

As much as Harrison wants to treat this as an ordinary day for him, this moment is certainly a massive one for his legion of fans.

The 38-year-old Brit is one of the most exciting fighters in the striking arts. Harrison's aggressive fighting style is indeed a treat to watch. Win or lose, we know violence is guaranteed when 'Hitman' is around.

Liam Harrison says trademark aggression remains the same after knee injury

No one would fault Harrison if he opts for a more passive approach and relies on his counterstriking against Kitano. After all, he's coming off what seemed like career-ending injuries and is also getting up there in age.

Harrison, though, is not the type to just go quietly in the night.

In the same interview, the 38-year-old vowed to be the same berserker that endeared him to his fans:

"That’s what I do. I come forward. I’m an aggressive pressure fighter. Obviously, I’m going to have to be on my guard."

ONE 167 will air live in US primetime on July 7, free of charge for those with an active Prime Video subscription in North America.