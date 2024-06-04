Liam Harrison dissects Katsuki Kitano's performance in his promotional debut: "He wouldn't have won that fight"

Liam Harrison is set to make his long-awaited return to competition at ONE 167 after being out for nearly two years.

Of course, the comeback of 'The Hitman' is what everyone is talking about when looking at this particular match-up.

It has been a long road to recovery for the Brit following the knee injury that he suffered in his fight with Nong-O back in 2022.

Welcoming Harrison back to the Circle is Japan's Katsuki Kitano who announced himself in the promotion with a debut win.

The 28-year-old secured a unanimous decision win over Halil Kutukcu back at ONE Friday Fights 38 in October of last year.

Now, he will look to record his breakout moment by spoiling the party on June 7 and getting his hand raised inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Harrison gave his thoughts on what he saw from his opponent in that debut performance.

Despite Kitano getting the win, the veteran believes that it was slim margins that were decided by a knockdown:

"If he hadn't knocked the guy down in the first round, he wouldn't have won that fight I don't think because he was under some heavy pressure in round two."

Liam Harrison isn't looking past Katsuki Kitano

It would be easy for Liam Harrison to get carried away ahead of his return to competition on June 7.

He's already scheduled to compete in a clash of legends at ONE 168 in Denver which could be the last fight of his legendary career.

Returning to face a relatively unknown fighter has upset written all over it but this is something that Harrison is well aware of.

He's training to bring the very best version of himself to the Impact Arena so that's exactly what Kitano can expect on fight night.

ONE 167 will air live in US prime time on June 7 and is free for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.