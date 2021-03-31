'I've broken my collarbone' - Darren Till writes an emotional Instagram post detailing injury that rules him out of UFC Vegas 23

Following his withdrawal from the main event clash against Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 23, UFC middleweight Darren Till wrote an emotional Instagram post to reveal the injury that forced him out of the bout.

Till shared his thoughts on the situation in the lengthy post and addressed several other issues surrounding the situation with the MMA community.

Darren Till confirmed the news of the bout's cancelation and attributed it to the collarbone injury. Till added that he fights through multiple health issues while training for each one of his fights but the nature of this injury devastated him.

'I’ve been sat here for a good few hours debating how to say this & put into words what I’m feeling & just going to say it straight... IVE BROKEN MY COLLARBONE! I’m out (of) my fight next week against Marvin.'

'Every person who is around me or who has been around me knows I train on a daily basis with f**ked up knees, lower back, shoulders, hands and the list goes on. Yesterday while drilling I fell and straight away I knew I’d broken something. To say I’m f**king destroyed by it is an understatement,' Darren Till wrote.

Darren Till apologized to Marvin Vettori and more...

Darren Till wrote that he felt supremely confident in his ability to defeat Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 23. He apologized to Vettori for failing to make it to the octagon.

While expressing his respect for Vettori as a fighter, The Gorilla wished for 'The Italian Dream' to get a replacement fight and hoped for the fight to be rebooked in the future. Kevin Holland has reportedly volunteered to step in as a late replacement to fight Marvin Vettori.

'I’ve literally put my heart, soul, mind, physical body, cash, nutrition, sleep, recovery & then some into making sure I went out there next week & took his head off. And I was 100% sure I was going to... and with ease!!! I’m sure he was thinking the same but ahh well... I am sorry @marvinvettori I hope you get a new opponent and we can do this sometime soon in the future, I respect you highly as a competitor,' Darren Till wrote.

Darren Till has suffered a collarbone injury and is out of his April 10 main event vs. Marvin Vettori, per sources. #UFC is currently looking at options for a replacement.



Kevin Holland has volunteered to step in, per his manager @ko_reps. Full story coming to @MMAjunkie. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) March 30, 2021

Darren Till went on to reveal that he and football ace Steven Gerrard consulted the same doctor for sports-related injuries. He shed light on his willingness to push through injuries and thanked his gym, Team Kaoban and management firm MTK Global for their persistent support.

He also gave credit to the UFC and Dana White for their efforts to go out of their way to put the fights together.

'Funny story while we are on a subject of injuries, me and @stevengerrard have got the same doctor to fill us full of needles when we are going through severe pain or we did have the same because he’s retired now & the Doctor laughs every time he sees me and says it reminds me of him, no cartilage left but still willing to do anything to perform not letting injuries get in the way, and that is exactly how I am, that’s why I’m disgusted when I see half of these so called fighters crying off little ankle or toe injuries... get to f*ck,' Darren Till wrote.

'I want to say to all my supporters, I fucking love your support banter and the love you show me, it doesn’t go un-noticed. My team I love you all @teamkaobon ❤️ My management @mtkglobal & Daniel kinahan. What these do as a management is untold. ❤️ Big thank you as always to @danawhite & Hunter they do not get enough credit for the lengths they go to and beyond.'

Darren Till has gained a bit of a controversial image, courtesy of his bold and outspoken personality. Till is aware that everyone will not root for him in these times, and he addressed his haters in the closing statement.

Till promised his haters to do everything in his capacity to become the UFC middleweight champion. Darren Till drew attention to the fact that UFC Vegas 23 is the first fight night event in UFC history that changed the schedule to favor the timings of European fight fans, who normally have to sacrifice sleep to watch the UFC events.

'One thing, I know who doesn’t support me in this sport and I want you to keep that same energy as the new generation say... Mark my words I will do anything and everything to become Middleweight world champion... Peace see you all soon... Even got the UFC to change the times of the Vegas event for the 1st time in history for us Europeans. Power moves,' Darren Till wrote.

Darren Till's withdrawal from UFC Vegas 23 fight against Marvin Vettori is a huge blow to the middleweight title picture. Till is the only fresh matchup for champion Israel Adesanya and the pair have openly expressed their interest in fighting each other.