"I’ve decided to retire from eating KFC Australia today" - When Tai Tuivasa mocked Conor McGregor following the Irishman's retirement announcement

Tai Tuivasa has become a fan favorite not just for the spirited performances and thrilling knockouts he has put on in the octagon, but for his personality and sense of humor as well.

Following one of Conor McGregor's retirement posts, Tuivasa took to X (formerly Twitter) to react. In doing so, he mocked the Irishman's announcement.

Back in March 2019, 'Bam Bam' wrote:

"Hey guys just a quick announcement! I’ve decided to retire from eating @KFCAustralia today and switching to a better and healthier option...trying to decide which thoughts? #BetterLiving"

Check out Tai Tuivasa's tweet here:

Expand Tweet

This was in reference to Conor McGregor's tweet, which came the same day:

"Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

Expand Tweet

After pulling antics like the 'Shoey' and even convincing UFC boss Dana White to take part in the ritual, Tuivasa only furthered his popularity among MMA fans.

With this hilarious tweet, his sense of humour shone through, and he endeared himself further to the MMA faithful, while poking fun at the sport's biggest star.

When is Tai Tuivasa's next fight?

Tai Tuivasa will return to action in the octagon this weekend against Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 239, which will take place at the UFC's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Bam Bam' is currently on a three-fight skid, having lost consecutive bouts to Ciryl Gane, Sergei Pavlovich, and Alexander Volkov. He has also been finished in his last three, as he was knocked out by both Gane and Pavlovich, while Volkov submitted him via an ezekiel choke.

He will look to get back to winning ways at Saturday's UFC Fight Night against Tybura, who will head into the bout off a TKO loss to current interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

With both men looking to get back into the win column, the main event of UFC Fight Night 239 promises to be an exciting and high-stakes heavyweight affair.