Watch: Tai Tuivasa gets Dana White to do 'shoey' following UFC 271 

Tai Tuivasa finally managed to get Dana White to do his signature celebration, the 'shoey'. The 'shoey' is a celebratory drinking practice popular in Australia. It involves the consumption of alcohol out of a worn shoe.

Tuivasa, at the pre-fight press conference before UFC 271, handed the UFC president and other fighters a product he will be releasing soon - the 'shoeyvasa'. While he didn't use it at the time, White was seen trying out the 'shoeyvasa' with 'Bam Bam' after the pay-per-view.

Check out the video below:

Tai Tuivasa, who was previously ranked No.11, emphatically broke into the top 5 of the UFC heavyweight rankings with his sensational KO victory over Derrick Lewis. The Australian knocked out Lewis, who came into the bout ranked No.3, with a thunderous elbow in the co-main event of UFC 271.

Tuivasa was the betting underdog going into the fight. He had to go through adversity in the first round before finishing the fight in the second.

Lewis landed numerous heavy shots on 'Bam Bam' in the first round. Somehow, he managed to survive and find the fight-ending blow soon after. He earned a 'Performance of the Night' bonus for his efforts.

Tai Tuivasa didn't make a call-out following UFC 271 win

With his win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 271, Tai Tuivasa will likely claim the No.3 spot in the rankings. At the post-fight fight press conference, the affable Australian was asked if he'd like to make a call-out for his next fight. In response, 'Bam Bam' hilariously asserted that he has no idea who the other fighters in the top 5 are.

Tuivasa said:

"To be honest, I don't even know who the f**k is in the top 5. I don't even watch fighting bro. As I said, I heard there's the Stipe's and the Ciryl Gane's and all that everyone up there but this is my job. I rock up, I prepare with my team and we f***ing punch on."

Watch the video below:

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie



"I don't even know who the f*ck's in the top 5."



| Full video: Tai Tuivasa doesn't know who to call out after his KO of Derrick Lewis. 🤣"I don't even know who the f*ck's in the top 5." #UFC271 | Full video: bit.ly/3rMvnlW Tai Tuivasa doesn't know who to call out after his KO of Derrick Lewis. 🤣"I don't even know who the f*ck's in the top 5."#UFC271 | Full video: bit.ly/3rMvnlW https://t.co/TmxocFalm2

The heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, is expected to be out of action for the remainder of 2022 as he recovers from knee surgery. It has been widely rumored that an interim title bout between Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones could be in the works.

Top contenders Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus are set to square off in a UFC Fight Night main event in March, as are Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall. With Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Marcin Tybura set to lock horns at UFC 273, Ciryl Gane is the only fighter in the top 10 without an opponent.

It remains to be seen who Tai Tuivasa fights next.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa would sure make a lot of sense. Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa would sure make a lot of sense.

Edited by C. Naik