"I’ve done everything in boxing" - Canelo Alvarez responds to critics accusing him of avoiding a fight with David Benavidez

David Benavidez has been calling out undisputed super middleweight king Canelo Alvarez for quite a while. While many in the boxing world think that the Mexican legend is ducking the 26-year-old, Alvarez doesn't subscribe to those arguments.

'The Monster Bandera Roja' is mandatary for Alvarez's WBC super middleweight gold as the interim champion, and many, including Mike Tyson, believe the youngster to be the top talent at 168 pounds.

However, Canelo believes he doesn't have to prove himself to anyone. During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the pugilistic legend laid out his monumental achievements in the sweet science while rubbishing rumors of him ducking Benavidez:

"Yeah, it always happens; Lara, Trout, Mayweather, Coto, Golovkin, Jacobs. Everyone [was saying that] I didn't want to fight with Callum Smith, with Billy Joe Saunders, at the end of the day I beat them, practically all of them. And now even Benavidez, even if I beat Benavidez, they are going to say, why don't you face [this] other guy. It is the same thing.

Alvarez added:

At the end of the day, look at my history. I've done everything in boxing. Everything that I've talked with my team, I've done it all. I've beaten all of the fighters, all of the champions."

While the 33-year-old definitely holds a superior resume to Benavidez, with wins over many former world champions, his potential foe is still undefeated in his career with a record of 28-0.

Who will be Canelo Alvarez's next potential opponent?

While David Benavidez is one of the mandataries for Canelo Alvarez, it looks like he would have to wait a while before he can step into the ring with the boxing superstar.

Earlier in September, Alvarez closed out his spotless 2023 campaign with a unanimous decision win over unified super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo. And as for 2024, he has two potential super fights lined up.

According to reports by ESPN Knockout, the highly touted Mexican fighter could fight Jermall Charlo next May. Should his fight with 'The Hitman' fail to come to fruition, undefeated super middleweight contender Jaime Munguia is another rumored opponent for Alvarez.

There are also reports of top pound-for-pound fighter Terence Crawford potentially filling in as Alvarez's dance partner for May.

Should the Mexican superstar emerge victorious in his first 2024 outing, he might take on Benavidez in September.

