“I’ve faced the best on the circuit” – Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says fight against Smilla Sundell made her better

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues was dealt a rough and tough loss by the strawweight queen Smilla Sundell in her last fight. But she said that while the defeat stung, it only served to make her a better fighter.

The 25-year-old Phuket Fight Club standout stepped in as a replacement opponent and vied for the women’s strawweight Muay Thai title held by ‘The Hurricane'. She fell in the third round by TKO, as Sundell’s size and reach advantage proved to be too much to handle for her.

But despite the loss, Rodrigues said she had no regrets taking on the fight, as it only strengthened her resolve to work on her game and continue to test herself.

She shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“Honestly, I’ve faced the best on the circuit in several different styles. And after the last fight I had in a higher division against a girl twice my size, I can’t see any danger in anyone else.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues returns to her lane in her scheduled match at ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8, as she defends the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title against Spanish challenger Cristina Morales.

The contest is the co-headlining match for the all-women’s card, happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and airing live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America. It is also available on watch.onefc.com.

It will be the second defense for Rodrugues after her decision victory over former interim title holder Janet Todd in March last year.

Looking to stop her reign is Morales, 30, who is coming off an impressive first-round TKO win over Supergirl in November last year.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says she is ready for war at ONE Fight Night 20

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is ready to go to war and defend her world title later this week against challenger Cristina Morales of Spain.

The two top atomweight fighters battle at ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Heading into their marquee showdown, Rodrigues made her intentions come fight night known, taking to Instagram and writing:

“Im ready for war”

ONE Fight Night 20 marks the third fight in less than a year for Rodrigues since returning from a nearly three-year break to give birth and take care of her son Josue.