"I've fought all the best fighters of my era" - Liam Harrison believes he can still hang with the young guns of the division

Liam Harrison is confident his experience will continue to pay dividends in the next chapter of his fighting career.

Before signing with ONE, Harrison earned the respect of Muay Thai fighters worldwide by traveling the world and taking on elite fighters. Since then, 'Hitman' has added to his legacy by showcasing unforgettable wars in the Circle against Mohamed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Harrison had this to say about his experience benefiting him moving forward:

"I know I'm a bit older than most of these boys but that's something I have got - I have got the experience. I've had 118 pro fights, 91 wins under my belt, I've fought all the best fighters of my era."

Liam Harrison last fought in Aug. 2022, suffering a first-round TKO loss against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O. 'Hitman' endured a longer-than-expected layoff due to surgery, but he's ready to return and make a final run before ending his legendary career.

What's next for Liam Harrison under the ONE Championship banner?

On June 7, ONE Championship will return to the Impact Arena in Thailand for ONE 167, which features Stamp Fairtex and Tawanchai defending their world titles. Before those must-see matchups, Liam Harrison will make his highly-anticipated return to action.

Harrison will face Japanese 27-year-old Katsuki Kitano, who secured a unanimous decision win against Halil Kutukcu in his promotional debut. Kitano now looks to take out 'Hitman' and establish himself as a bantamweight Muay Thai title contender.

Meanwhile, Harrison is focused on showcasing he's 100% healthy and emerging victorious against a younger fighter. With a win against Kitano, 'Hitman' would find himself back in the bantamweight Muay Thai title picture.

It should be noted that Harrison also hopes to fight Muay Thai great Seksan before retiring. 'The Man Who Yields To No One' holds an 8-1 promotional record after suffering a loss earlier this month at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Poll : Will Liam Harrison win his return fight? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion