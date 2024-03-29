“I’ve been going through a rough training camp” – Jonathan Di Bella has left no stone unturned for Prajanchai test on April 5

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella said he made sure to cover all the bases to make it a successful defense of his championship belt against Prajanchai PK Saenchai next month.

The Canadian-Italian world titleholder will stake his strap for a second time since becoming champion in 2022 against strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai in an all-champion clash at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, the Quebec native shared that he and his team recognized what kind of challenge his Thai opponent poses and prepared for it accordingly. The 27-year-old world champion said:

"I've been going through a rough training camp that my dad's been putting me through. I'm just going through it all, giving my all, and I'll be 100 percent ready for his fight. So yeah, can't wait."

Jonathan Di Bella became world champion in October 2022, defeating Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian by unanimous decision for the vacant strawweight kickboxing gold. He then successfully defended the belt with a decision victory over Australian-Thai challenger Danial Williams back in October last year.

Prajanchai, for his part, seeks to become a two-sport ONE world champion with a win at ONE Friday Fights 58. He became the undisputed strawweight Muay Thai king last December when he knocked out erstwhile world champion Joseph Lasiri in the opening round of their unification fight.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. To watch it live from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website.

Jonathan Di Bella aims for KO win over Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella said he is ready for whatever direction his title clash with Prajanchai goes but is going for a KO finish if the opportunity presents itself.

The ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion shared this as he gears up for his second title defense on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58 in Thailand against the strawweight Muay Thai king in an all-champion clash.

Jonathan Di Bella told Sportskeeda MMA in an interview that he will not hesitate to go for an explosive KO finish against Prajanchai. The Team Di Bella Kickboxing standout said:

"We'll see [about a knockout]. I don't really like talking much before a fight or yeah. I'll do my actions in the ring. But yeah, you never know, you never know. We'll see on the fight that night. We'll see how the fight goes. I won't look for it, but if it happens, it happens."

The Di Bella-Prajanchai showdown is one of two title fights on offer at ONE Friday Fights 58. The other one is the headlining rematch between longtime rivals Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand and Marat Grigorian of Armenia for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.