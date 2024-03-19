Prajanchai honored to go toe-to-toe with "one of the best strikers in the world" Jonathan Di Bella

Prajanchai PK Saenchai goes for a second world title next month and is thrilled and honored to do it against a fighter like Jonathan Di Bella, whom he has high regard for.

The undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion looks to add the division's kickboxing gold, currently held by Di Bella, in an all-champion title showdown at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, the 29-year-old Thai champion shared his thoughts on his scheduled fight and the fighter he is going up against, who he considers one of the best strikers in the game.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout said:

"I am so happy and honored to fight one of the best strikers in the world."

Heading into ONE Friday Fights 58, Prajanchai is coming off an impressive first-round knockout victory last December over former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri to unify the strawweight belts. It was also his fourth straight victory.

De Bella, 27, meanwhile, will be making his second defense of the world title he claimed in October 2022 at the expense of Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5. To watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website.

Jonathan Di Bella also has high regard for Prajanchai

While Prajanchai PK Saenchai has a lot of respect for Jonathan Di Bella, the feeling is mutual as the Canadian-Italian world champion considers the former a solid fighter, and their upcoming fight is the toughest for him so far under ONE Championship.

The Quebec native will defend the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against his Muay Thai counterpart at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand.

He is expecting to go through the wringer against Prajanchai, who he believes is one of the best in what he does. The Team Di Bella Kickboxing fighter told Nick Atkin of Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

"100 percent. 100 percent. He's (Pranjanchai) going to be my toughest fight, my toughest challenge to date for sure. And yeah, that's what I want. That's why I joined ONE, to fight the best in the world. He's one of the best in the world, and that's what I want."

Watch the interview below:

Di Bella claimed the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in October 2022 with a unanimous decision victory over Zhang Peimian of China. He successfully defended it a year later with another decision win over Australian-Thai challenger Danial Williams.