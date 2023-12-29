“I’ve got that dog in me” – Nico Carrillo says he had ‘no quit’ in him after taking a beating to his leg against Nong-O

No matter how much of a beating Nico Carrillo takes, he is never one to back down and give up.

That much was evident at ONE Friday Fights 46 when he stepped inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a showdown with former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Things were fairly competitive between the two, but Nong-O appeared to be on the verge of scoring a much-needed win after battering Carrillo’s lead leg for much of the matchup. Clearly compromised following the opening round, the ‘King of the North’ appeared to be all but finished.

Suddenly, the Scottish standout bounced back in the second, marching forward and overwhelming Nong-O with a barrage of strikes. Attempting to circle away from the danger, he put himself directly in the path of a brutal elbow from Carrillo that put him down for the count.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post following the epic victory, Nico Carrillo said (from 01:31):

“I go through this every single day that gives me confidence to come out and say these things look how beat up my leg was but I've got that dog in me. I've got no quit whatsoever, doesn't matter how hot I am.”

Is a showdown with Jonathan Haggerty next for Nico Carrillo?

With his win over Nong-O at ONE Friday Fights 46, Nico Carrillo could very well be the next man in line for a shot at the bantamweight Muay Thai title currently held by British superstar Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty.

Haggerty claimed the crown following a vicious first-round KO of Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9 in April. Seven months later, he became a two-sport ONE world champion, besting Fabricio Andrade to capture the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Could we see two of the UK’s most dangerous strikers square off for 26 pounds of gold in 2024?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Friday Fights 46 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.