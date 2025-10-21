"I've got the hardest recorded punch on the planet" - Eddie Hall kickstarts MMA training, claims Dillon Danis has “never felt a real punch”

Eddie Hall confirmed that he will potentially face Dillon Danis next under the Misfits MMA banner for his first championship bout. The former World’s Strongest Man stopped Mariusz Pudzianowski in under 30 seconds in April and now plans to test himself against the American grappler who is 230 pounds lighter.The Stoke-born powerhouse said the deal is in place and that he will cut 64 pounds in 12 weeks to meet Danis’ weight requirement. The bout will follow standard MMA rules, with a date and venue yet to be revealed.Hall, known for recording one of the hardest punches in combat sports, believes his power will offset Danis’ elite jiu-jitsu skills. Hall released a teaser poster on Instagram and captioned the post:&quot;Coming soon. Some say Dillon's world class jiu-jitsu will be too much for me. Others say he’s never felt a real punch and I've got the hardest recorded punch on the planet. FACT.”Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDanis, meanwhile, recently picked up a quick submission win at Misfits 22, which prompted Hall to storm the cage and accept the challenge on the spot. Fans online are already split, predicting either a quick tap or a brutal knockout.Hall has dabbled in combat sports since retiring from strongman competition, including boxing exhibitions against Hafthor Bjornsson and the Neffati brothers. If confirmed, the Hall vs Danis clash will likely headline a UK arena in early 2026 under Misfits.Dillon Danis breaks down why Eddie Hall is a tough challengeDillon Danis views Eddie Hall as a dangerous opponent considering the huge size difference. Hall’s 465-pound frame is far beyond any fighter Danis usually faces.Danis highlighted that grappling someone so stocky with short, powerful legs creates challenges he doesn’t encounter in typical MMA bouts. He respects Hall’s strength and power and acknowledges the difficulty of applying traditional jiu-jitsu against such a heavy, unorthodox body type.Previwing the clash in an episode of the MIGHTYcast, Danis said:&quot;It would definitely be a big challenge, but I'm definitely up for it. He's a big motherf*cker... His body type is actually tougher for grappling... It would be exciting to see if my jiu-jitsu works against someone that size in a real fight.&quot;