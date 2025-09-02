  • home icon
  • Dillon Danis vs. Eddie Hall? Strongman reveals tough condition to face Conor McGregor’s close ally

Dillon Danis vs. Eddie Hall? Strongman reveals tough condition to face Conor McGregor's close ally

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 02, 2025 04:42 GMT
Dylan Danis (left), close associate on Conor McGregor (middle) game to take on former strongman Eddie Hall (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Dylan Danis (left), close associate on Conor McGregor (middle) game to take on former strongman Eddie Hall (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Eddie Hall has confirmed that he and Conor McGregor's close associate Dillon Danis have agreed to an MMA fight under one condition. The 363-pound former strongman faced off with Danis after 'El Jefes' win at Misfits 22.

Danis made easy work of debutant Warren Spencer, submitting him in 15 seconds via mounted guillotine to claim the Misfits MMA title. Afterwards, Hall made his way to the ring for the face-off, during which the pair had a brief chat about a potential fight, even agreeing on the weight limit.

Check out Eddie Hall and Dillon Danis agreeing to a fight below:

While 'El Jefe's' jiu jitsu skills are undeniable, with even McGregor having enlisted his help for fight camps, the fact that he weighed in at 178 pounds for his fight with Spencer left many wondering how the super fight would materialize, given the massive weight disparity between him and Hall.

During a recent interview with talkSport, Hall confirmed that Danis had agreed to fight him if he weighed in under 300 pounds:

"He said I’ve got to lose weight, he wanted me under 400 pounds, which I already am. So I said, ‘I’ll get to under 300 pounds.’ I’m going to lose 64 pounds. Give me 12 weeks and I’ll lose it. I am a dedicated man. If he signs that contract, well, we’ve already agreed it, so if he backs out, he’s an absolute f***ing [expletive], and I’ll never let him live it down, but yeah, just give me 12 weeks, I’ll lose 64 pounds, and I’ll be ready to fight at 299. [H/T talkSport]"
Dillon Danis seems to want Eddie Hall at the UFC heavyweight limit

While Dillon Danis and Eddie Hall seemingly agreed to set a 300-pound weight limit for their potential fight duirng the Misfits 22 faceoff, 'El Jefe' has since hinted at further lowering the limit.

Speaking with Fred Talks Fighting following his win at the AO Arena in Manchester, the jiu-jitsu aficionado stated that he wanted Hall under the UFC's heavyweight limit of 265 pounds:

"I have a career, I want to be the UFC champion. You never know with someone that big; it's a tough fight for anybody, but I'd definitely do it. At least make the UFC limit. I think that's a reasonable ask. 425 [pounds] is f**king crazy."
Edited by Ujwal Jain
