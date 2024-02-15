“I’ve got no one to answer to” – Jonathan Haggerty raves about the ‘simple pleasures’ of setting up base in Thailand

On February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19, two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty will defend one of his belts, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, for the first time. Challenging him for the coveted 26-pound strap will be Brazilian contender Felipe 'Demolition Man' Lobo.

In preparation for his world title defense, Jonathan Haggerty moved his entire fight camp from England to Thailand to improve his skills in the Art of Eight Limbs. In a conversation with Thai influencer Mike Yu on YouTube, the world champion spoke about his time in the beautiful tropical country so far:

"[My favorite part about Thailand] is just being able to jump on my motorbike in the morning, going to get a coffee, being free, going to training, that’s it really. Simple pleasures. I’ve got no one to answer to until my trainer rings me up and says, ‘We’ve got a camp, we got to fight this person’ and it's like, ‘Oh, back to work."

The simplest things in life are often the most valuable. To be able to enjoy the tropical lifestyle while still training hard takes away a lot of the unnecessary stress that comes with having to prepare for a world title fight.

Watch the full interview here:

Jonathan Haggerty promises that Felipe Lobo will crumble in their upcoming bout

On what he thinks of his challenger's mettle, Jonathan Haggerty had some choice words regarding 'Demolition Man' Felipe Lobo. In a separate interview with ONE Championship, 'The General' assessed his upcoming opponent:

“I feel like Felipe starts very slow, and he’s got a very Thai boxing style, but you can’t relax like that against me. If you put it on him, he doesn’t like it, and he’s going to crumble.”

Catch ONE Fight Night 19 as it airs live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.