“I’ve got this one last run” - Liam Harrison wants to close book on storied career on his terms

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom is at the tail end of an incredible career. But the 38-year-old combat sports veteran wants to close it out on his terms.

Harrison was hit with a gnarly knee injury two years ago in a world title bid against legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama, and he hasn't seen action since, attempting to rehabilitate said knee on the sidelines.

There were many times he came close to calling it quits and just riding off into the sunset, but Harrison's pride as a fighter wouldn't let him.

Speaking to Sky Sports MMA Club in a recent interview, Harrison described what went through his mind as he was coming to grips with the mortality of his fighting career.

'Hitman' stated:

"I wouldn’t be able to look back and say I have done everything I wanted to do now. It’s my terms, I’m retiring like that. Fingers crossed, I would be able to do that. I’ve got this one last run, see how long we could go, how many fights we could get in in a year or two and I’ll go in my own terms."

Now with his knee fully healed and his body ready to go, Harrison is finally able to return to what he loves doing.

'Hitman' Liam Harrison to face Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver

38-year-old 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is set to make his highly anticipated comeback when he takes on Thai legend 'The Man Who Yields to No One' Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver, in ONE Championship's highly anticipated return to U.S. soil.

The event broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

