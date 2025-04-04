“I’ve got the power” - Lyndon Knowles confident Muay Thai in ‘little gloves’ will help him sleep Roman Kryklia in Lumpinee

Lyndon Knowles is confident that he's got the power to put Roman Kryklia to sleep. Especially in four-ounce gloves.

Ad

In just a few short hours, the 20-year Muay Thai veteran will make his ONE Championship debut when the promotion heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for a loaded ONE Fight Night 30 card on Amazon Prime Video.

In the main event of the evening, Knowles will challenge Kryklia for one of his two belts—the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking with Nick Atkin ahead of his highly anticipated promotional debut, Knowles expressed confidence in his ability to put away the Ukrainian bruiser.

"I don't remember saying that, but if it's out there, then maybe I did," Knowles said. "But, yeah, of course, I feel in these little gloves I've got the power to back up that statement."

Ad

Can Lyndon Knowles do what no man in ONE Championship has done yet?

KO'ing Roman Kryklia is no easy task. In fact, nobody in ONE Championship has been able to do it.

Hell, nobody in ONE has even been able to beat Kryklia.

Thus far, Kryklia is a perfect 6-0 under the ONE banner with all but one of his victories coming by way of knockout. Along the way, he's captured both the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships, making him an accomplished striker in not just one, but two sports.

Ad

Kryklia also ran through the competition during the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix tournament, defeating Guto Inocente and former KLF kickboxing titleholder Iraj Azizpour along the way.

Ad

With a resume like that, it's no wonder Kryklia is one of the most feared strikers in all of ONE Championship.

Will Lyndon Knowles rise to the occasion and hand the Ukrainian his first loss in ONE, or will Kryklia continue to dominate the competition and keep his titles intact?

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.