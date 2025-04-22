“I’ve improved everywhere” - Zebaztian Kadestam vows to showcase ‘The Bandit’ 2.0 in ONE Fight Night 31 return vs Isi Fitikefu

Zebaztian Kadestam says Isi Fitikefu should expect to face a whole different monster at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video.

The former ONE welterweight MMA world champion's blades have grown sharper in preparation for his three-round tiff with the surging Australian-Tongan on May 2 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'The Bandit' said in an exclusive ONE Championship interview:

"I believe I’ve improved everywhere, and we’ll see if there is any ring rust or not. It’s hard to say, right? I never had a two-year layoff.”

Zebaztian Kadestam last fought at ONE Fight Night 10 in 2023, where he demolished the ferocious Roberto 'Robocop' Soldic.

Quite frankly, it was one of the best performances of the Swedish KO artist's decorated career.

Kadestam has struck fear into the opposition with his no-nonsense approach and 100 percent career finishing rate in the home of martial arts.

The 34-year-old veteran has always possessed mind-numbing power, paired with undeniable killer instincts that make him a dangerous foe as long as there's time on the clock.

Meanwhile, Kadestam claimed the time away from the Circle allowed him to fine-tune his already lethal blows, which could indeed be a problem for Fitikefu at ONE Fight Night 31.

Zebaztian Kadestam explains the method behind his destructive power

Zebaztian Kadestam's uncanny ability to dish out punishment may seem innate, but he put a lot of work behind closed doors to hone this ability.

'The Bandit' explained that he's not some mindless berserker who simply throws caution to the wind. Every strike is thrown with an intended plan to produce a highlight reel knockout.

The former 185-pound MMA kingpin told ONE:

"It’s kind of putting focus on getting my body to do what my mind wants to do, and being sharp, and being able to let my mind decide, and my body will follow.”

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

