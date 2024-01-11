“I’ve been making adjustments” - Artem Belakh vows to fix ‘past mistakes’ to shine against Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu

Fourth-ranked bantamweight contender Artem Belakh is ready to show everyone the new and improved fighter he’s become since his last appearance inside the Circle.

In American primetime this Friday, January 12, Belakh will look to score his second win under the ONE Championship banner when he meets Mongolian standout Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu as part of a loaded ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video bill.

After delivering an impressive performance in his promotional debut against Leandro Issa, Bellakh was left with something to prove after suffering a devastating second-round knockout at the hands of Kwon Won Il in June last year.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his highly anticipated return, the 27-year-old Russian is excited to put his newly-acquired skills to the test.

“Yes, of course, I recognized my past mistakes and worked hard on fixing them,” Belakh said. “I've been making adjustments and changes to my training while going through the process of rehabilitation. I've changed teams - now I represent the "Derzhava" team under Sergey Khandozhko.”

Artem Belakh faces a tough test against streaking standout Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu

Artem Belakh will face a very tough test in his third appearance as he meets a 10-2 fighter with three straight wins in ONE Championship. Making his debut on ONE’s Friday Fights series, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu earned back-to-back-to-back W’s against Adonis Sevilleno, Rockie Bactol, and Jhanlo Mark Sangiao.

As such, he’ll look to climb his way into the bantamweight division’s stacked top five with another impressive showing against Belakh inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Will Baatarkhuu continue his climb up the rankings, or will Artem Belakh get back to his winning ways and inch closer to a potential title opportunity?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.